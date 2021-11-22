Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Ternium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ternium in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 1st quarter worth about $1,618,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ternium by 466.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 545,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,203,000 after buying an additional 449,558 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Ternium by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 133,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after buying an additional 24,234 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ternium by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. 16.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TX stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.33. The company had a trading volume of 673,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ternium has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $56.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.99.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.73. Ternium had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 33.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ternium will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Ternium’s payout ratio is currently 4.58%.

About Ternium

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

