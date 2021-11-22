Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.45.

TX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Ternium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Ternium alerts:

NYSE TX traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.33. 673,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,669. Ternium has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $56.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.58.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.73. Ternium had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 33.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 7.5%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.58%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ternium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $677,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $861,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,687,000. 16.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.