Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $63.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Texas Capital have underperformed the industry over the past six months. Yet, the company has an impressive surprise history with its earnings having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing quarters. Third-quarter results reflected lower costs and revenues. The Federal Reserve's accommodative monetary policy and the prevailing low interest-rates are likely to keep straining the company’s margins. Rising costs and deteriorating asset quality are other major headwinds. However, the company’s strategic plan (announced in September) intends to expand product offerings, digitalize operations and aid fee income growth. For 2022, bank expects revenues to increase in low to mid-single-digit rate. Its solid liquidity levels indicate a lower likelihood of default on debt repayments even if the economy worsens.”

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TCBI. Piper Sandler upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Hovde Group downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.28.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $58.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.58 and a 200 day moving average of $63.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.85. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $52.06 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 16,446 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,402.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 43,927 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,262. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter worth $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter worth $75,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.