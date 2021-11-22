The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) will report $77.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $76.74 million and the highest is $77.80 million. Bancorp reported sales of $75.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Bancorp will report full-year sales of $312.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $311.98 million to $313.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $339.47 million, with estimates ranging from $339.46 million to $339.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bancorp.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $128,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,663.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 1,354.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 98,653 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 30.9% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 539,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,176,000 after acquiring an additional 127,207 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 953.4% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Owls Nest Partners IA LLC bought a new stake in Bancorp in the second quarter worth $1,174,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TBBK traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.22. The stock had a trading volume of 18,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,792. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Bancorp has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $33.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.46.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

