The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group makes up about 7.7% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $42,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,280,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 142,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,590,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 69,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,035,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $991,000. 63.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of BX stock traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $149.31. 14,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,412,636. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.58 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.0275 dividend. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.81%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 30,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $1,203,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 and sold 838,693 shares worth $58,576,397. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.18.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.