The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,224 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Boeing were worth $13,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.15.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $215.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.02. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $191.85 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.