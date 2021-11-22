The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $17,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,747,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,063 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,681,179,000 after purchasing an additional 744,924 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,446,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,382,952,000 after purchasing an additional 441,659 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,890,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $705,125,000 after purchasing an additional 369,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $392.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.73 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.61. The firm has a market cap of $131.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.53.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.68 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

