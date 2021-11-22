The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€76.70” Price Target for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been given a €76.70 ($87.16) price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.65% from the stock’s previous close.

VNA has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €75.00 ($85.23) price target on Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($75.00) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($73.86) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($78.41) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €65.44 ($74.36).

Shares of Vonovia stock opened at €55.72 ($63.32) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Vonovia has a 52-week low of €48.57 ($55.19) and a 52-week high of €60.96 ($69.27). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €53.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of €54.48.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

