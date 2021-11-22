The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Brokerages expect that The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) will post $1.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hershey’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.57. Hershey posted earnings of $1.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hershey will report full year earnings of $7.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $7.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $7.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hershey.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total value of $785,871.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $1,983,459.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,847,505 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $179.33 on Friday. Hershey has a 12-month low of $143.58 and a 12-month high of $182.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hershey (HSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.