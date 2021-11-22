The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 9.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Hershey by 103.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 7.7% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Hershey by 259.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 190,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,170,000 after acquiring an additional 137,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 29.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $1,983,459.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total transaction of $785,871.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,847,505. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hershey stock opened at $179.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.40. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $143.58 and a 1 year high of $182.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

