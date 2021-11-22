The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 20.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 14,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 135,068 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 13,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several research firms have commented on HD. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. OTR Global cut shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.17.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $409.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $432.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $410.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $354.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.