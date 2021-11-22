The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 185.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,645 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $6,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $34.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 61.02%.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $5,431,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on IPG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.09.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

