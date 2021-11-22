The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Short Interest Update

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,790,000 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the October 14th total of 11,950,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

NYT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYT traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.14. 21,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,703. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.14 and its 200-day moving average is $47.09. New York Times has a 52 week low of $39.73 and a 52 week high of $58.73.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $509.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.32 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that New York Times will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management increased its position in shares of New York Times by 186.7% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Times in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in New York Times in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in New York Times by 43.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

