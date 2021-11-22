The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The RMR Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RMR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The RMR Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The RMR Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.80.

Shares of The RMR Group stock opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.70. The RMR Group has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $47.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.72.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.33. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 4.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The RMR Group will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMR. Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new position in The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,701,000. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,299,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 73.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 391,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,091,000 after buying an additional 165,110 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 21.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 740,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,620,000 after buying an additional 132,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,246,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,809,000 after buying an additional 95,180 shares during the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

