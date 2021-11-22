The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the October 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Siam Commercial Bank Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of SMUUY opened at $15.11 on Monday. Siam Commercial Bank Public has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $16.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 6th were paid a $0.4701 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Siam Commercial Bank Public’s previous dividend of $0.31.

Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Profile

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Co Ltd. engages in the banking business. The firm involves in personal banking, business banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, SME, Retail, and Insurance segment. The Corporate Segment which serves corporate and commercial customers.

