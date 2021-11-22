The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Nepsis Inc.

Nepsis Inc. increased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Southern comprises approximately 0.6% of Nepsis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 444,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after buying an additional 20,041 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,859,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,556,000 after buying an additional 49,097 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,274,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,661,000 after buying an additional 549,661 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,081. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.74. The Southern Company has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $67.54. The company has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.31.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,976,683.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 22,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $1,505,243.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,847 shares of company stock worth $5,711,926 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

