The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Lifted by McCollum Christoferson Group LLC

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,661 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 2.4% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $153.12. 223,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,905,076. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $141.70 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $278.24 billion, a PE ratio of 141.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.65.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.15.

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

