THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded THK from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded THK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised THK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded THK from a conviction-buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

THK stock opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 595.00 and a beta of 1.26. THK has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70.

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

