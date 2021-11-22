THORChain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $79.39 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One THORChain coin can now be bought for approximately $10.42 or 0.00018427 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. THORChain has a market cap of $2.69 billion and approximately $79.39 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00070075 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00073711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.21 or 0.00092334 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,059.93 or 0.07179533 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,279.73 or 0.99524470 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 258,210,215 coins. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

