ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThredUp Inc. provides resale platforms for women’s and kids’ apparel, shoes and accessories. ThredUp Inc. is based in OAKLAND, Calif. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.09.

TDUP opened at $19.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.29. ThredUp has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $31.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.00.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $63.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.82 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 28.00% and a negative return on equity of 52.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ThredUp will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Anthony Salvatore Marino sold 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $34,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $983,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,579,375 shares of company stock worth $33,411,462 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 364.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ThredUp during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. 25.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

