ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

TDUP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:TDUP traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $19.31. 1,092,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,334. ThredUp has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.29.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 52.77% and a negative net margin of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $63.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.82 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ThredUp will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ThredUp news, President Anthony Salvatore Marino sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $983,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,579,375 shares of company stock worth $33,411,462 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDUP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in ThredUp during the third quarter valued at about $64,309,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in ThredUp during the third quarter valued at about $57,893,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 710.2% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,134,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,306,000 after buying an additional 1,871,375 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 105.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,636,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,880,000 after buying an additional 1,866,560 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at about $38,546,000. Institutional investors own 25.38% of the company’s stock.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

