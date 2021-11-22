Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 51.3% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 405,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,826,000 after purchasing an additional 15,491 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 997,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,720,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 631.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 35,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 802.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 147,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after buying an additional 168,618 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

In related news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $78.31 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.49 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.62. The company has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.18.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.