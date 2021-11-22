Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.27 Million Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,374 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in eBay were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in eBay by 47.9% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 297,946 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $20,919,000 after buying an additional 96,464 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 4.8% during the second quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the second quarter worth $1,043,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at $668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $1,412,727.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $159,407.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,381 shares of company stock valued at $7,577,934. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $74.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.12 and a 200-day moving average of $70.14. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $48.67 and a one year high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. eBay’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.55.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

