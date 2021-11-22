Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.40 Million Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 86.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,485 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 43.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 95.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 60,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 29,460 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 53.2% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 29.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 858,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,044,000 after acquiring an additional 197,406 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

NYSE:RHI opened at $117.74 on Monday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $120.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.27 and its 200 day moving average is $99.02.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

RHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.