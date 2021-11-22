Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases New Position in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 248,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.45% of Gilat Satellite Networks at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 3,103.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,511 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 40,215 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 156.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 262,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 160,024 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 64,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 33.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GILT opened at $7.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.45. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $49.91 million for the quarter.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.