Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 12,621 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,621 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.20% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHCT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CHCT opened at $44.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.52. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 24.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 207.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

