Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295,408 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $232.09 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $177.90 and a 52-week high of $241.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.09 and its 200 day moving average is $224.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.