Tierion Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $48,568.00 (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Tierion has a market capitalization of $52.14 million and approximately $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tierion has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One Tierion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tierion alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00047292 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.02 or 0.00228345 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.50 or 0.00088297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tierion Coin Profile

TNT is a coin. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tierion’s official website is tierion.com . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Tierion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tierion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tierion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.