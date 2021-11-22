TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) PT Raised to $95.00 at Bank of America

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.05.

TJX opened at $71.02 on Thursday. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $60.52 and a twelve month high of $76.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,555,070 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $565,918,000 after buying an additional 474,984 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,807,000. Homrich & Berg grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,644 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

