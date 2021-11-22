Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.37

Shares of Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.37 and last traded at $8.37, with a volume of 1100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.61.

Tokuyama Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKYMY)

Tokuyama Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of inorganic and organic industrial chemicals, synthetic resins, cement, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, Life and Amenity, and Others. The Chemicals segment produces and markets caustic soda, soda ash, and chlorine.

