Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Trading 3.9% Higher

Shares of Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) traded up 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.85 and last traded at $8.61. 1,013 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.42.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKGSY)

Tokyo Gas Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of city gas and other gas-related products. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric Power, Overseas Business, Energy-related, Real Estate, and Others. The Gas segment produces, supplies, and sells city gas and liquid gas. The Electric Power segment handles electric power services.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.