TouchCon (TOC) Hits Market Cap of $1.53 Million

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. TouchCon has a total market cap of $1.53 million and $65,405.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TouchCon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TouchCon has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TouchCon alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $229.01 or 0.00401584 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000159 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001377 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $677.69 or 0.01188367 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About TouchCon

TOC is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,000,000 coins. The official website for TouchCon is www.touchcon.org . TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . TouchCon’s official message board is medium.com/@touchconinfo

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

Buying and Selling TouchCon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TouchCon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TouchCon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TouchCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TouchCon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.