TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.90 Million

Analysts forecast that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) will report $35.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.60 million and the lowest is $34.20 million. TPG RE Finance Trust reported sales of $40.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full year sales of $151.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $148.88 million to $154.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $145.62 million, with estimates ranging from $130.93 million to $160.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TPG RE Finance Trust.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 44.66% and a return on equity of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

TRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Shares of NYSE TRTX traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.14. 3,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,731. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 325.25 and a quick ratio of 325.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average of $13.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. This is a boost from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 218.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRTX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 7,427.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,561,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,701 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,732,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after buying an additional 328,580 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 1,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 263,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,995,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

