Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $216.59.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 target price for the company.

TSCO traded down $1.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $228.99. 577,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,695. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.29 and its 200 day moving average is $194.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $130.23 and a one year high of $232.45.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 26.53%.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $724,339.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,472 shares of company stock worth $8,517,203 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

