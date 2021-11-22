Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) Short Interest Up 26.4% in October

Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the October 14th total of 2,920,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 779,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on COOK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Traeger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Traeger from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Traeger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

Get Traeger alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COOK traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.14. 17,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,040. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.48. Traeger has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $32.59.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $162.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.89 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Traeger will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.