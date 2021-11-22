Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.04

Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.04 and last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 18192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.62.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COOK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Traeger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Traeger from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Traeger in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Traeger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Traeger from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.48.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $162.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.89 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Traeger Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Traeger (NYSE:COOK)

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

