TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Short Interest Update

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 278,500 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the October 14th total of 231,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 174,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $515,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 20,415 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 301,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 521.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 623,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 523,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 10,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransAlta stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.66. 170,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,394. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.60. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TAC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransAlta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.78.

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants.

