TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Raised to $720.00 at Robert W. Baird

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $668.00 to $720.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $697.72.

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $635.47. 278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,001. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $639.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $633.96. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $517.37 and a 1 year high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, CFO Michael Lisman purchased 850 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $591.19 per share, with a total value of $502,511.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,260.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jane M. Cronin purchased 300 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $634.27 per share, for a total transaction of $190,281.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock worth $20,641,065 over the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in TransDigm Group by 175.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Man Group plc increased its position in TransDigm Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,292 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in TransDigm Group by 66.5% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 2,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

