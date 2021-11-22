Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Bought by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,188,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,533,000 after buying an additional 1,774,026 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 24,995.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 817,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,607,000 after buying an additional 814,351 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,501,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,912,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TNL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $36,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $55.12 on Monday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $68.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.64.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is 51.50%.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

