Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC cut its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,346 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,439 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 8.9% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 54.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,096,000 after buying an additional 114,549 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 23.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the second quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 5.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $134.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.42. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.52 and a 52 week high of $135.59. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 68.51 and a beta of 1.45.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $262,813.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $448,638.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,479 shares of company stock worth $1,483,423. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

