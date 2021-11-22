Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $35.80 and last traded at $35.57, with a volume of 17820 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.53.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $3.311 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Tri-Continental alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 2.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 558,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,031,000 after buying an additional 14,205 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 545,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,214,000 after buying an additional 15,887 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,566,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 2.0% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 226,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 185,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. 10.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY)

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.