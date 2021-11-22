Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Short Interest Up 20.6% in October

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the October 14th total of 2,470,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $88.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.57. Trimble has a 52 week low of $57.41 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.54.
Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Trimble will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.
In related news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 3,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $305,299.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,578.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $330,461.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,538 shares of company stock worth $10,477,686. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.
About Trimble
Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.
