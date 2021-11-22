Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Short Interest Up 20.6% in October

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the October 14th total of 2,470,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $88.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.57. Trimble has a 52 week low of $57.41 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.54.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Trimble will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.20.

In related news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 3,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $305,299.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,578.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $330,461.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,538 shares of company stock worth $10,477,686. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

