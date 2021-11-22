TrueFlip (TFL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $119,474.00

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 22nd. In the last week, TrueFlip has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. TrueFlip has a total market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $119,474.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFlip coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00047248 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.38 or 0.00230382 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00007020 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00087941 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TrueFlip Coin Profile

TrueFlip (CRYPTO:TFL) is a coin. It launched on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 coins and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 coins. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

TrueFlip Coin Trading

