Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.92.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TFC. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,907,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,280,697. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $65.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

In other news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $2,345,934.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 1,750 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $110,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $390,832,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 230.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,066,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,707 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,660,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,114 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $124,983,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,138,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

