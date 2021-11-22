Truist Trims Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Target Price to $200.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective trimmed by Truist from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set a neutral rating for the company. DZ Bank lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $251.85.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $140.34 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $138.43 and a 12 month high of $280.61. The stock has a market cap of $381.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.90.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 150.0% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

