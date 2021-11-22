Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock Holdings Lifted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TWST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 246.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 30,992 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 21,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWST opened at $110.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.11 and its 200-day moving average is $112.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.68 and a beta of 0.75. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $84.23 and a 12-month high of $214.07.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 6,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $677,277.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 33,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $3,656,703.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,695 shares of company stock worth $18,687,316 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

