Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Announces Earnings Results

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $37.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 106.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. Twist Bioscience updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:TWST traded down $7.36 on Monday, reaching $103.26. 60,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,177. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.98 and a beta of 0.75. Twist Bioscience has a 52 week low of $84.23 and a 52 week high of $214.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.68.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 6,960 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $677,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $318,808.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,740,956.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,695 shares of company stock valued at $18,687,316 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Twist Bioscience stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 311.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,291 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TWST shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.