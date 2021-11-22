UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires New Position in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.08% of Blink Charging as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Blink Charging by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Blink Charging by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Blink Charging by 4,017.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLNK. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

BLNK stock opened at $43.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average is $33.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.16 and a beta of 3.69. Blink Charging Co. has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $64.50.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 285.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald Engel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,376,500. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

