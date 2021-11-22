UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Huron Consulting Group worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 574,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,946,000 after purchasing an additional 135,352 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,945,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 282.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 83,736 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,195,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at $3,053,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HURN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

HURN opened at $49.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.93 and a 12 month high of $61.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.00. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $224.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.08 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 9.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $832,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,692,541.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

