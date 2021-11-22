UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Invests $1.41 Million in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 43,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of fuboTV by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 116,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of fuboTV by 9,530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 37.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get fuboTV alerts:

FUBO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, fuboTV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,723,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FUBO opened at $21.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 3.08. fuboTV Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.64 and a 52 week high of $62.29.

fuboTV Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO).

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.